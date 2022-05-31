...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft. Local gusts up to 35 kt possible at times.
* WHERE...Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor
WI, Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Outer Apostle
Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Iron, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Hi, everyone! My name is Prima, what’s yours? Least week you met my sister, Pinkies. She thinks she’s special because of all her extra toes. But I’m really special, too, because I have been the very first of all my brothers and sisters to learn everything kittens need to know how to do. That’s how I got my name, Prima. I was the first to open my eyes and the first to have my ears stick up. I learned to purr before anyone else and most important of all, I caught on really quickly that people want to be my friends. My mom and dad and all my aunties and uncles are what you call feral, so they probably won’t ever agree with me on that, but every generation learns something new, right? And someone has to be first, like me! I’m sure I will beat my siblings when it is time to learn to use the litterbox, whatever that is. I was even the first to toddle out of our nest, never mind that I didn’t notice how far it was to the floor until I got there. Then I was the first to learn how to holler for help, which is a very useful skill when you need it. So if you would like to meet a kitten who will be the first to steal your heart, just get in touch with Helping PAWS and ask for me, Prima!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.