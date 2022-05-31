Hi, everyone! My name is Prima, what’s yours? Least week you met my sister, Pinkies. She thinks she’s special because of all her extra toes. But I’m really special, too, because I have been the very first of all my brothers and sisters to learn everything kittens need to know how to do. That’s how I got my name, Prima. I was the first to open my eyes and the first to have my ears stick up. I learned to purr before anyone else and most important of all, I caught on really quickly that people want to be my friends. My mom and dad and all my aunties and uncles are what you call feral, so they probably won’t ever agree with me on that, but every generation learns something new, right? And someone has to be first, like me! I’m sure I will beat my siblings when it is time to learn to use the litterbox, whatever that is. I was even the first to toddle out of our nest, never mind that I didn’t notice how far it was to the floor until I got there. Then I was the first to learn how to holler for help, which is a very useful skill when you need it. So if you would like to meet a kitten who will be the first to steal your heart, just get in touch with Helping PAWS and ask for me, Prima!

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments