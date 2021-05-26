POTW

The weather is warmer, the sun is coming out, and baby fever is starting to hit. Who doesn't want a cute little baby to cuddle? I DON'T! I want to be that baby!

If you feel the same way and aren't ready for the commitment of a human baby, I will gladly take that place. I like being held like a baby and getting belly rubs too! My name is Stuey and I am a 2-year-old male. I promise I will be the sweetest little baby in your life and I won't disappoint!

I need to be tested with cats and dogs, but would do excellent with children — I guess I can share my parents!

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.

