Hello, everyone. I’m Lyric, like the words to a song. And pretty much everybody likes some kind of music, right? Though I am not a baby kitten, I am still young enough that my song hasn’t been written yet. Maybe you’d like to help? If you like folk music, I’m the most down-home, down-to-earth, keep-it-real kitty as you are likely to meet. If you’re a rock ‘n roller, you’ll appreciate my energy and natural ability to party all night. Even though disco has gone to that great litterbox in the sky, if you like that sort of thing I can shimmy and twirl with the best of them, at least with the help of my birdy toy. Being a cat, I could be all about jazz, with my naturally syncopated style and birthright of Cat Cool. Or maybe you like gospel. Well, everybody knows that cats are especially spiritual beings! I could really appreciate a good barbeque with all you country fans. But if you are an aficionado of the opera, well, I may not be your best choice; I’m really not so much of a howler or yowler! Really, I might just be best at soul, and who can resist lots of emotion with an up-tempo beat?
You can even see in my photo how earnest and sincere I am, and what is a song, anyway, but the writer’s own truth set to music? So if you would like to meet a kitty who won’t ever make you sing the blues, please just contact Helping PAWS and ask for me, Lyric!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
