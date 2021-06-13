Hi, everyone! My name is Rowdy Ripple, like “ripple in still water.” You know that saying, that “still waters run deep,” but that’s not me at all. With rowdy little me, what you see is what you get: a handsome brown tabby boy kitten with a big personality.
I’m outgoing and adventurous and not afraid to lead my siblings in all sorts of fun like playing and wrestling and exploring. And like any good leader, I get along pretty well with everyone, even dogs.
Before my mom weaned all of us I was her favorite so I am equally at home being cuddled and petted and loved. Did you know that ripples in water are actually caused by energy being transferred from something else? Like from the wind, for example. Or even energy like the gravitational pull from the moon, or even the sun! Maybe that’s where I get all my energy from, too.
So if you would like to meet a baby kitty who isn’t afraid to make waves, please just get in touch with Helping PAWS and ask for me, Rowdy Ripple!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
