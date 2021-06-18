POTW

Archie is a very playful boy. He loves to spend time outdoors. He has a very sweet and even temper.

Archie ignores all cats he’s come in contact with. Archie does well with other dogs and loves to play! He would be a great first dog for any family. Fill out an application today!

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.

