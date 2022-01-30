Good day, everyone! I’m Betty Rose, named after both Betty White and the funny lady she played in “Golden Girls.” Just like Rose, I’m perky and bubbly and sweet and friendly, and just when you think you know all about me, I surprise you with my playful side. Betty White was very beautiful as an older lady, but did you know she was quite gorgeous when she was as young as me? As you can see from my soulful portrait, I am quite the glamour puss, just like Betty! And did you know that she was all about saving homeless pets like me? She used her fame and popularity to teach everyone all about the importance every kind of animal, even the wild ones who don’t like people. And she didn’t stop with just talking about saving animals; she once shared her home with as many as 26 rescued pets!
Best of all, she had a wicked-keen sense of humor, a very cat-like trait if you ask me. I’m a lot like that, too; funny, especially when I play with my sister, Blanche. We like to tease each other and pretend to fight and get each other all silly, like Blanche and Rose on the TV show.
So if you’d like to meet a kitty who’s just Golden, please call Helping PAWS and ask for me, Betty Rose!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
