Hi, my name is Hansel and guess what? I just had a birthday! And it's a pretty exciting birthday ‘cause it was my first birthday.

I would love to find a family to celebrate my future birthdays with me but I do have a couple of requirements. Apparently, and this is news to me, you can't eat livestock? WHAT? So I personally wouldn't mind going to a home with livestock BUT the staff says I'm not allowed. So I guess a home with no small animals would be best for me. I do get along with other dogs and would be fine in a home with kids! Apply today.

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.

