...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 PM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to around
6 inches. The higher amounts are expected in a narrow band
from the Bayfield Peninsula into central to southwest Douglas
County. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes
the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River
Reservation.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 4 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The gusty winds may cause some blowing
and drifting late tonight into Friday morning. There will also
be a brief break in snow intensity late tonight into early
Friday morning before increasing again into the afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road
conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
