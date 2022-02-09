Hi, my name is Roxy and I’m almost 4 years old! If you’re lonely and looking for a friend to keep you company, I’m the girl for you. I LOVE cuddles. I really need a home that will give me time and patience.

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments