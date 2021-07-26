Hi, Hello, Hiya, Howdy! We are The Grateful kittens, mostly, with a few other grateful orphans added just to increase our cuteness to an irresistible level. In case you are confused by the difference between Grateful and grateful, we littermates were all named after songs by the Grateful Dead, that awesome old American rock band that played improvisational psychedelic music like “Sugaree,” and “Stella Blue” and “Ramble on Rose” and “Cumberland Blues” and “Sweet Jane” and “Casey Jones” and “Uncle John’s Band.” The other kittens photographed with us are just grateful, but that’s pretty cool, too, because it means that they know how lucky they are!
Did you know that all baby kitties who live to be 8 weeks old are actually really lucky? That’s true, because nearly 40% of baby kittens die of one bad thing or another when we are really little. Our friends at Helping PAWS are working really hard to change this. When tiny orphan kittens are found, it really helps us if assistance from a rescue is sought right away, because they have all the special things we fragile babies need.
So, if you find a tiny kitten, or if you would like to meet a kitten who is Grateful or grateful (or both!) please get in touch with Helping PAWS right away!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.