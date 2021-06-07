POTW

Happy spring, everyone! My name is April Showers, and you know that old saying: “April Showers bring May…kittens!” And it’s true; I did. Well, what do you expect from a kitty whose name, April, came from Aphrodite, the goddess of love? I just couldn’t resist getting romanced right into the family way and I have raised five healthy, bouncing baby kittens.

Did you know that the name April comes from the old Latin word that means “to open”? People think that is all about flowers and leaves opening up, but we kitties know it’s really about doors and windows! After a long, boring winter indoors we are just bursting to escape into the big, green, interesting world, but please don’t let us. Anyway, I loved raising my kittens, and I did a very good job, but now I am ready for some me time. My friends at Helping PAWS have me all fixed up so I don’t have to worry about making it rain cats (or dogs) any more, and I am ready to spend some time cuddling and playing with people.

I am not a big fan of other cats, but I don’t really mind dogs. So if you would like to meet a kitty who is open to a new life with you, please just contact Helping PAWS and ask for me, April Showers!

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments