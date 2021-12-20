Winter Greetings, everyone! My name is Silver Skates, probably because my coat is such a pretty silver color. Did you know that the old story about The silver sSkates got made into a very famous Russian movie? That’s pretty coincidental because I might be a little bit Russian, myself. Russian blue, that is. That silver skates movie is full of love and romance and pure-hearted young people and it even starts on Christmas Eve. I think that’s pretty magical!
What else is magical is how a baby kitty can just light up a room and steal the hearts of everyone in it, especially at Christmastime. Russian blue kitties are especially good at this because we are curious but calm, affectionate but not demanding, and very smart. Besides, Russian blues have a very special place at Christmas because they are also called archangel blues. Me, I’m a bit of a little angel myself, just ask my friends at Helping PAWS. I can be a little shy at first, and I have not quite learned how to play because of my unfortunate and very lonely start in life, but as soon as I feel comfortable around you I am as sensitive and caring as a kitty can be.
So if you’d like to meet a kitty who will glide right into your heart, then just contact Helping PAWS and ask for me, Silver Skates!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.