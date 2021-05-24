Good Morning, everyone! My name is Mocha, like that really delicious morning drink that has coffee, chocolate and milk in it. I really only like the milk part, but all the people at Helping PAWS seem to like the other parts, too. That’s a good thing because, like my namesake, I’m quite a blend of flavors — both sweet and boldly playful. And if you know tortoiseshell kitties, you know we have a few different aspects to our natural personalities, just like we have different colors in our coats.
I’d do just fine in a house by myself, if you are a one-pet sort of family, but I could also be really happy with a cat or dog friend if it is the right one. And here is a fun fact — did you know that mocha was named for beans that were first imported from Al Moka, a port city that was a center of trade in the 17thcentury?
So if you would like to meet a kitty who can get every morning off to a great start, please contact Helping PAWS and ask for me, Mocha!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
