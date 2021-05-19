Do you want a cat that would enjoy multiple lazzzy days with you? I love my lazy days! We could lie on the couch and watch all the sweet, heart-warming Disney Plus movies and shows together. While we lie there, I may start to kneed anything soft — pillows, blankets, and maybe even you. I am a biscuit maker at heart!
My name is Agnes and I am a 6-year-old female. I still need to be tested with cats, dogs and kids.
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.
