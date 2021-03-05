Everyone likes Vanilla, right? It’s in cookies, cakes, pies, cupcakes, vanilla ice cream, pudding, yogurt. Don’t you see, everyone has had Vanilla! Now, what about me? My name is Vanilla and I am a young, active 1-year old-female feline. Aren’t I just gorgeous? I do not mean that in an arrogant way, but in a “notice me and adopt me” way.
I am a silly girl and like to be held and carried around — though I can have some cattitude when I need my alone time. Someone with experience with beautiful girls like me would be amazing. I would love to join a home with older teens or just adults because I prefer people who are a little more mature. In my free time, I love playing, independently exploring and rolling around in catnip. Girls just want to have fun, and I am the living, breathing proof of that. Playing is just so much fun! I like dangling toys, rolling toys. I can make anything into a toy. I would love to be the only animal in the home.
If you’d like to see if I’m your forever gal, please fill out an application at CHAadopt.org and come play with me!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.
