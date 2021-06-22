POTW

So apparently you aren't supposed to chase cats? Who knew?

Hi, my name is Chudder and the staff says I am looking for a home with no cats. I am a big guy and will need a strong owner — someone who will take me on lots of walks! People say I look a little intimidating but I am a goofball at heart. I love toys and have been playing through the fence with my puppy neighbors. They are so cute! The staff still wants me to meet more dogs to see how we get along but I think I can be friends with dogs who don't try to dominate me.

If I'm being honest sometimes I forget how big I am, so it might be best for me to not go to a home with young kids. They're just so easy to knock over, whoops! Do you think we could be best friends? I just really want a nice couch to sleep on.

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.

