Hi there! My name is Jane and I am looking for a home where I can be the only animal. I would love a home in the country where there isn’t a ton of strangers walking by. I am just not a fan of people I don’t know.
As you can imagine, the shelter isn’t my favorite place; there’s just so many new people all the time. I am a settle-down-with-my-human-and-watch-TV kind of gal. A walk-on-some-remote-trail-and-enjoy-the-fresh-air kind of gal. A quiet life, that sounds like the life for me!
I will be honest and let you know that I don’t do well with cats, so a home without felines would be necessary. And I get along with some dogs but I think that I would rather be the only dog in the home. All the attention on me! Kids are OK and I think I would be fine living with them as long as they don’t tug on my ears or hang on me all day. I know, I know, I have quite a few requests for my new home. But hey, a girl’s gotta have standards, right? If I sound like a good fit, you can apply today!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.