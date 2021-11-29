Hello, all my new friends. My name is Trixie, what’s yours? Can you guess what kind of dog I am? If you can’t, you are not alone. I’m a Pyredoodle. That means my momma is a great Pyrenees and Daddy is a standard poodle. Did you know that we Pyredoodles are a rather uncommon breed? I mean, how many standard poodles do you know? For that matter, how many great Pyrenees have you met? And how many love affairs can you imagine there could possibly have been between star-struck lovers of those two breeds, even if it was an arranged marriage, if you know what I mean?
Anyway, we Pyredoodles are very popular among people who know about dogs because of our friendly, sociable personalities, our striking black-on-white good looks, and our versatility, and our intelligence. From Mom, we got the gentle, loyal nature of the great Pyrenees and from Dad we got, well, everything else like our graceful build, our happy and playful personalities and our eagerness to please which makes us so trainable. Best of all, we got relatively non-shedding coats, just like our dad, so some people who are allergic to other dogs won’t be allergic to us.
So if you would like to meet a puppy who is all tricked out with all the best traits, please just get in touch with Helping PAWS and ask for me, Trixie!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.