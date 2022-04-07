pet of the week

I think my name says it all! The staff says that I am one smooshy dude. I am a gorgeous boy who would do best in a home with no other animals because I prefer to have all of your attention to myself. Trust me though, with a guy like me around you won’t need another furry companion; I have plenty of love to go around. However, I wouldn’t mind sharing the spotlight with kids. I am very good with them!

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments