I have one simple request: Close your eyes and picture a dog named Brutus. I will tell you what I picture: I picture a dog overflowing with confidence and too much muscle for their own good! Do we imagine the same thing?
This time, Brutus is a short boy who is longer than he is tall. I know, I know, I do not fit my name! My name is Brutus and I am a 5-year-old basset hound-cattle dog mix. I am a little nervous around new people, but enjoy exploring the outdoors with a nice, gentle person by my side. I love going on walks and watching the world pass by.
It will take me a while to warm up with someone. An ideal home for me would have someone who will let me adjust at my own time. Once I have time to warm up, I would love to cuddle on the couch and watch your favorite TV show. Yes, your favorite TV show! I am a gentleman. If you have time and love on your hands, please apply for me today at CHAadopt.org!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.
