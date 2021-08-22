Hi, everyone! It’s me, again, Garcia Bear. You may remember me from my recent appearance as Pet of the Week, but this week I am making an encore visit to represent black cats everywhere and mention National Black Cat Appreciation Day, which was Aug. 17. This important day is marked every year to celebrate glossy, beautiful, black kitties and to dismiss the silly superstitions about us. Can you even believe that some people think black cats are signs of bad luck? Good luck, I would say, for anyone fortunate enough to have a black cat in their life! The New England Historical Society has made it official in their statement, “A black cat will bring its owner good luck.” And that dumb idea about a black cat crossing your path? Groucho Marx did us all a favor when he clarified the truth about that one. He said, “A black cat crossing your path signifies that the animal is going somewhere.”
If you happened to miss appreciating black cats on Aug. 17, well, it’s really never too late! Any day is a good day to show the black kitties in your life some extra love and care. Or you could get up close and personal with some really awesome black cats and partly-black cats by volunteering with my friends at Helping PAWS Pet Rescue. If adoption is too much of a commitment just now, maybe you would like to just offer to foster a black kitty for awhile. And if you are just too busy for any in-person appreciation, we black kitties would be grateful for donations to Helping PAWS. Dollars are really useful, and so are kitty food and litter. I promise we black kitties will share with the other kitties. So if you would like to add some guaranteed good luck to your life, please get in touch with Helping PAWS and ask about adopting a black cat!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.