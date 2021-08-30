Hello there, everyone! My name is Puffin, just like the bird who wears a fancy tuxedo like mine. Did you know that puffins are considered to be about the cutest birds in the whole world and people call them “the clowns of the sea?” That might be because they sort of look like a funny cross between a duck and a penguin, but puffins are their own cool kind of bird, and they can even fly.
I’m kind of a clown, too, and will be happy to entertain you with my acrobatic antics. I know how to play Dunk the Birdie and Grab the Food Dish and Hide in the Towel Closet and, my favorite game of all, Kitty’s Got The Zoomies. Did you know that a baby puffin is called a “puffling”? You have only to pick me up and feel how soft and fluffy I am and you’ll notice that I am quite a puffling, too! And how about this great fact: Puffins are true carnivores, just like kitties! A lot of birds, especially the ones who live by the ocean, are omnivores who can eat plant stuff as well as the fish they catch, but not Puffins.
Lots of people think we kitties are omnivores, too, like dogs, but that isn’t true at all. We don’t get much nutrition at all from stuff that comes from plants and we do way better when we get to eat like the true little carnivores we are. If you would like more information about this, just ask my friends at Helping PAWS. And if you would like to meet a kitty who is a real puffling clown, please be sure to contact Helping PAWS and ask for me, Puffin!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
