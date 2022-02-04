Pet of the Week

Hi! My name is Astro! Do you love singing? Because I do. I usually sing when I am happy but lately, I just do it to get the other dogs singing as well. The shelter staff would like me to stop, but do what you love right?!

I also love running, jumping and playing, and when I am tired of that, snuggling. I love other dogs and kids, but sometimes I knock kids over because I don’t always know how big I am. But I am so small really — 70 pounds is really not that big. Let’s start a choir together! Will you come to be my backup singer/dancer?

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.

