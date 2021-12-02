Ope! Lemme just sneak right past ya.....BUMPCRASH..... sorry!
Well, as long as I have your attention, my name is Remmy. I only weigh 110 pounds, so I’m really not even that big honestly. I won’t really take up much space, and I can squeeze right into your tiny chair, no problem!
Have you ever heard of the phrase, “gentle giant?” Well, that’s me. As much as I insist I am small, the staff keeps telling me that I am not. They said I am a big, clumsy gentleman. Tell you what: They got the gentleman part right!
I sit when asked, I take treats very nicely, I am potty trained, snuggly, sweet and quiet. You won’t even know I am there, I promise.
I would LOVE another doggo to play with. But those little furry things with the claws, yeah those are so much fun! Do you have one of those? Maybe I could chase them? Oh, I can’t do that? Well, that’s no fun! Maybe it would be better if I didn’t live with them then. I don’t know that I can resist chasing them.
You have tiny humans? They have the BEST laps for cuddles. They give the best belly rubs, too. Oh I can’t wait to meet them!
Do you have a tiny chair and a lap for me to snuggle on? Great, take me home please!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.
