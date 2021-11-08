Helloooooo, people! Is anyone out there? Did you all forget about me? Everyone said I was so sweet and pretty last spring when I was a new mommy nursing my adorable babies, so I thought I would have the pick of the litter of the best possible homes just as soon as I was available. But where did all my friends go? Were they all just fair-weather friends who lost interest when they found out that my name was April Showers?
Well, for their information, April Showers bring May flowers, and that is a very good thing! And right now, while everyone is starting to shiver and remember all about winter storms, those April showers sound rather pleasant, don’t they? While I’m so happy all of my kittens found wonderful homes, I’m thinking it is my turn right about now. I’m an easygoing kitty and I love to be with people. Really, I’m very young and I’m a lot like my kittens, because my perfect day includes lots of cuddle time and play time. What is rather special about me is that I’m not a big fan of other cats, so I would be the perfect pet for all you people out there who feel you can only have one cat and one cat only. Dogs I don’t mind so much, as long as they mind their own manners.
So if you would like to meet a kitty who can remind you that springtime is right around the corner, please get in touch with Helping PAWS and ask for me, April Showers! Hope to see you soon!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
