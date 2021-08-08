Hi, everyone! My name is Marigold; what’s yours?
All my brothers and sisters got named after flowers, but I think my name is the best because marigolds are so bright and cheerful, like me. Did you know that marigolds are good for people, if you are into eating flowers? We baby kitties don’t really care to eat flowers, we just like to play with them and carry them around. But for anyone who does eat flowers, marigolds have some real super-powers, like fighting bacteria and viruses and even fungal infections. And on top of that, marigolds have some ability to take away inflammation, and they can also help treat some eye problems.
But get this: even though marigolds are all healthy, some animals think marigolds are really icky, like deer, for instance. That’s why some people plant marigolds all around their gardens, to keep the deer out. I guess those dumb deer just don’t know what’s good.
Best of all, marigolds are a symbol for beauty and warmth and creativity. I don’t really know about all of that, but if you would like to meet a kitten who is certainly beautiful and warm, please contact Helping PAWS and ask for me, Marigold!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
