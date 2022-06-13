Pet of the Week

Hi, everyone! My name is Petal, probably because I am little and soft and pretty, like the petal on a flower, and also because I would like to be your pet. What, you don’t think a rat like me would make a wonderful pet? Well, I can tell you that there are over a half million American families who would disagree with you.

