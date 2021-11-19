POTW

Meet Berdine! This bully-breed girl is full of love and life. She does well with other dogs and would love a playmate that meets her active nature. She is deaf, so someone who can understand the needs of a deaf dog would be a plus.

Berdine is 2 years old and weighs around 40 pounds. She is ready to zoom right into your heart and home today!

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.

