Hi, everyone, my name is Willow, like the tree. Did you know that there are lots of different kinds of willows? Some are trees and some are shrubs, but like all of them, I’m long and lanky and graceful. I think I got my name because the willow tree is very symbolic; it’s all about letting go of bad stuff like pain and suffering, and then growing back all new and strong and bold.
My story is just like that. Even though I am just a young guy, I used to be full of bad stuff. I was sick with an infection that I couldn’t get better from. My coat was full of mats that I couldn’t get out by myself. My tummy had some creepy-crawly things that wouldn’t go away and my ears had scratchy-scratchy things and they wouldn’t go away either. I was sick and sad and scared and everything hurt and I thought maybe I would just give up.
But then a really nice lady took me to Helping PAWS and I learned more things about the willow, how it is also all about hope and safety and healing. I still remember my time when I couldn’t take care of myself, so I really like it when people brush my soft, medium-length hair. I like pretty much all other pets, as long as they are nice to me, too.
So if you would like to meet a kitty who knows how to bend without breaking, please just call Helping PAWS and ask for me, Willow!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
