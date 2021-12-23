Pet of the Week

Hi, I’m Gus! I am wonderful with children of all ages and love attention. I am great in the house, but when left alone I will bark because I’ll miss you. I am a very sweet boy who just needs a home that might understand my need to smell and explore everything on this planet. Come visit me today!

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.

