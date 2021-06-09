POTW

Boots is a 2-year-old pitbull mix looking for an active family! He loves long walks and belly rubs. He can be excitable at first but once he is on his leash he is great. We believe he will be a couch potato once he finds his forever home.

Boots does well with female dogs but we think he would be the happiest in a home with no other animals. Boots was a stray so we don't know much about his past but the poor guy looks like he's had it rough. Boots deserves an awesome home with a loving family.

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments