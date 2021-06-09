Boots is a 2-year-old pitbull mix looking for an active family! He loves long walks and belly rubs. He can be excitable at first but once he is on his leash he is great. We believe he will be a couch potato once he finds his forever home.
Boots does well with female dogs but we think he would be the happiest in a home with no other animals. Boots was a stray so we don't know much about his past but the poor guy looks like he's had it rough. Boots deserves an awesome home with a loving family.
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.