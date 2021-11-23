Hello, all my new friends! It’s me, Peaches, and I want to be friends with everyone, especially you! In fact, I got my name because someone said I was “just peachy” and I know that’s a compliment.
I am almost 2 years old and I’m a German wirehaired pointer, in case you couldn’t tell from my photo. I am not as big as most of my breed; I would say I am conveniently petite at about 40 pounds.
Did you know that German Wirehaired Pointers are a great example of a very flexible breed that can perform many tasks? Yep, we can do it all! We are talented at searching for and pointing at different types of game, whether it’s birds or mammals, and we are fearless when hunting game and retrieving birds from the water, all while still being loving companions and watchdogs. We are happiest when we can be right beside the people we love.
I haven’t had any formal hunting training yet, but I have heard that I have a very nice point. I think that is a compliment to the way I look at those sassy pigeons; I stare right at them and pretty soon my front paw lifts up and my stubby little tail straightens out and I look just like an arrow pointed toward that bird who is just teasing me to pieces. But I
don’t have to hunt. I would be just as happy with any job to do, like fetching your newspaper and slippers, or following you everywhere, or walking the kids to the school bus, or just about anything to keep me busy.
What I am trying to say is that I am smart enough to learn anything you are smart enough to teach me! So if you would like to meet a doggie who can do just about anything, please contact Helping PAWS and ask about me, Peaches!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
