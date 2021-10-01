POTW

Hi, I’m Sukee. I’m a 6-month-old redbone coonhound. A few things about me: I really love to cuddle and play! My friends at the shelter say that I am a very sweet and lovable girl.

I’ve also made some canine friends here too and I adore them. If you are looking for a very sweet addition to your family, I’m your gal!

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.

