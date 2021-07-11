Hello, Everyone! It’s me again, Mocha, and I am still here at Helping PAWS waiting for you.
I am a really good kitty so I get to be out of my kennel with the other good kitties during the day and even in the night when people aren’t around. I don’t scratch things up, except what I am supposed to scratch on, I am very careful about my litterbox skills, and I try to be really nice to all the cats, dogs and children I meet. Since I get to be out of my kennel so much, I spend a lot of time looking out the window. That’s how my really cool photo was created; it’s a picture of me looking wishfully out the window into a sunny, grassy, shady yard. Did you notice how my eyes are just the same incredible shade of green as the early summer leaves?
In case you don’t know this, Helping PAWS just got a big donation of a crazy-colorful selection of the Lupine brand of leashes and harnesses and collars that were all created especially for kitties. Did you know that Lupine stuff is guaranteed for life? Right, even if it gets chewed on! When you adopt a kitty like me from Helping PAWS you can get a really good deal on everything you need to take me safely outdoors with you.
So if you would like to meet a kitty who is also guaranteed for life (to love you for life, that is), please just get in touch with my friends at Helping PAWS and ask for Mocha!
