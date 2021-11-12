POTW

Hey there, my name is Marcelline and I am good with everyone! I know I shouldn’t brag but hey, I am a social gal who gets along with everybody.

I love to cuddle and have a very calm demeanor. I am just a sweet gal looking for a forever home. I have lived in a foster home so I am housetrained and comfortable being in the house. You can apply for me at chaadopt.org.

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.

