Hi, everyone, I’m Pecan Sandy, like the cookie. Did you know that the pecan sandy is America’s favorite cookie? Yep, so popular, in fact, that it even has its own day, National Pecan Sandy Day on June 23. And the pecan has its own day too, April 14. If you happened to miss either of those, well, you are still in luck, because there is also National Pecan Cookie Day coming up on Sept. 21!
Of course, you can celebrate these important days any day you want, by enjoying a big glass of milk with some sweet, golden pecan sandies … and sharing with a sweet, golden kitty by the same name! As you can see by my very artistic photo, I love to sit in a window and watch what is going on out there in the big world. I am smart enough to know that kitties should enjoy the outdoors from the safety of the indoors. So if you would like to meet a kitty who is a really smart cookie, please just get in touch with my friends at Helping PAWS and ask for me, Pecan Sandy!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
