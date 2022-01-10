Ahoy, mateys! I’m Kap’n! And I’m Bos’n! And we’re the Pirate Brothers! We are a swashbuckling and saucy pair who can dance our own version of a jig, and we don’t shy away from a good, fun fight. We even look a bit like we are wearing eye makeup. But we really aren’t very much like those mysterious maritime criminals of yore.
Right now, we are a little too clumsy to walk a plank, we much prefer our Greenies kitten treats to grog, and when we try to say Aaargggh! it comes out, well, not the way we mean. And we don’t bury treasure; we bury…other stuff.
But did you know that lots of pirates really did wear an eye patch? And not because they were missing an eye, either. In order to help their eyes adjust more quickly between the bright ship deck and the dark belowdecks, pirates would patch one eye so it was always adjusted for the darkness. Lucky for we kitties, our eyes adjust to changes in light really fast, so we would have made great pirates, at least in that way.
So if you would like to meet a pair of kittens who will steal your heart but not your stuff, please just get in touch with Helping PAWS and ask for Kap’n and Bos’n, the Pirate Brothers!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
