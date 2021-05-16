Hi, everyone. My name is Sugaree, and I am an orphan. My daddy was a drifter so he didn’t stay around after momma got in the family way, and then momma got killed while she was out trying to find food. So my brothers and sisters and I were left all alone when we were just 12 days old. We started to cry because we were so cold and afraid and our empty tummies hurt really badly. Did you know this happens to an awful lot of little kitties? And when it does, they pretty much all die in a really sad way.
Lucky for us, a person heard us crying and found us in our nest. He said he didn’t even like cats but he couldn’t just leave us there to die and that is how we found our way to Helping PAWS. But here is something else you might not know: Because we tiny kitties are so fragile, a lot of shelters think we are just too much trouble to try to save. So what happens is that orphaned baby kittens just like me get rescued from outdoors, but then they just get killed on purpose a few days later. How terrible is that? So I guess my brothers and sisters and I are extra lucky, because Helping PAWS would never do such a thing. We are safe and warm and a nice person feeds us from a bottle all the time, even in the night! But we still need your help. It takes people and dollars to save babies like us and help the daddy and momma cats who are still struggling. If you would like to know how you can help, please get in touch with Helping PAWS and remember me, Sugaree!
Dear Readers, According to data reported by Maddie’s Fund, approximately 80% of kittens born in the wild will die before 1 year of age from starvation, disease and trauma. Those who do survive are highly adaptive natural predators and live at the expense of wildlife. Please help us protect wildlife and end the unnecessary suffering and death of domestic cats and kittens. If you are aware of free-roaming outdoor cats, please notify local authorities or rescues. If you have cats of your own, please take advantage of the numerous spay and neuter programs available. If you are of the means to help, please donate to, or volunteer for, non-profit organizations which help provide these services, like Helping PAWS Pet Rescue, Inc.
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.