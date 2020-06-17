Hello Big World! It’s me, Sokka! I’m named after that kid in “Avatar” and frankly, I think I got the best name ever. In fact, I’m a lot like Sokka right now. Sokka is really smart but sort of immature, and so am I. He’s pretty athletic, but he is also kind of clumsy sometimes, and he definitely makes mistakes, and that happens to me, too. But in spite of our imperfections, we are both very loving and loyal and brotherly.
Even though Sokka doesn’t have any super-powers like air-bending or water-bending, he makes up for it by being clever and funny and trying really hard to be a good guy and that’s what I do too. Sokka is also the best hunter among all his friends and, well, everyone knows what great hunters we little black kitties are! So if you’d like to meet a kitty who knows how to be humorous and humble all at the same time, just call Helping PAWS and ask for me, Sokka!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
