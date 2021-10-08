Hi I’m Chico, an 8-month-old Jack Russel /pitbull mix. I was asked, “If I was a human what would I be?” I’ve thought long and hard about it and decided that I would be a detective!
I have all of the right traits for it: I am very curious and love to investigate when I am outside playing. I am always looking for clues and messages on the ground. Another good quality I have is that I am smart.
However, when I am done with a long day of work I would love more than anything to have a family to cuddle with. If you’re looking for an adventurous and curious pup, I’m your guy!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.
