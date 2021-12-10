Hi, I’m Asia, and I’m gonna be honest with you: I am looking for a home with no dogs. Yup, that’s right, I’m not a dog person. I know, I know, how can you not love dogs? I hear it all the time! I just don’t like to be around them — always jumping on people and chasing my tail. Yuck!
Anyway, I’m taking applications for my new home now and just wanted to be sure we’re on the same page. Other cats? No big deal. But dogs are a major deal-breaker for me. Here are some other things that might make it to my list of new home requirements: a nice sunny window spot to nap in, lots of head scratches, and catnip. I love catnip!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.
