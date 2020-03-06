This gorgeous shepherd is possibly mixed with Chesapeake. Douglas is an energetic boy who needs a leader in his new home. He was most likely a puppy who was allowed to do as he pleased with little training. He thinks everything is ONE BIG TOY!
He is currently working with our volunteer trainer Lin Jacobsen. Because of his energetic disposition he would do best with no children. He may do well with another dog who can handle his puppy behavior and antics. Running and jogging your thing? Douglas could be a great partner with some training.
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.
