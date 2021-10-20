POTW

Are you in need of a love bug best friend? Hey, I'm Calvin! I am a 1-year-old boxer mix looking for my forever home. My interests include doing all the zoomies, playing with all of the toys and other dogs, and getting all of the snuggles.

I'm the type of guy that gives everything 110% effort. If I run full body and face-plant into your couch, don't be shocked. I have a huge heart but I am not always very coordinated. I will bring all the laughs and fun into your life. You'll wonder how you ever lived this long without me. But don't worry, you don't need to live without my entertaining ways any longer. If you're interested in adopting me please fill out an application at CHAadopt.org. I would love to go home with you!

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments