Tashi delek, everyone! My name is Tenzing, after the famous Sherpa Tenzing Norgay, and I have just said “hello” to you in his native Tibetan language. I think my friends at Helping PAWS gave me this name because we Tenzings are from the same exotic part of the world, the Himalayan Mountains. You could probably already tell that I am of noble Himalayan ancestry, with my crystal-blue eyes, long silky coat, regal bearing and unusual blue-pointed color pattern.
Some people think that we Himalayan kitties aren’t from the central Asian mountains at all, but rather were just named after the Himalayan rabbit. I don’t know about you, but I personally find that idea a little offensive and maybe even species-ist. If anything, I think those rabbits would be lucky to be named after we Himalayan cats!
Anyway, my namesake, the person Tenzing, was Buddhist and our name means “thought holder” or “thought grasper” so I am trying to live up to his Zen nature and share my Himalayan identity freely. If you would like to achieve enlightenment with a really special kitty, please just get in touch with Helping PAWS and ask for me, Tenzing!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
