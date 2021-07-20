I am a total beach dog – I just LOVE water. If you see yourself traveling to nearby lakes, the ocean or even just a quick fishing journey, I am your gal! I am not shy and will love to prance and play in any body of water. The shelter staff quickly realized how much I enjoy water, and gave him a small kiddy pool in my outside area. I want to shoot big and get something a little larger than a kiddie pool. Can you help me out?
I am a new addition the shelter and need further testing with other animals. If you are interested in me, please fill out a dog application on our website, CHAadopt.org! As a plus, I am very clean in my kennel!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.
