Oden knows that he has heart-stopping good looks, accented by his beautiful brindle fur. One day, after Oden was done playing a spirited game of fetch, he told us that he decided he would like to go home. So, without hesitation we asked Oden what he was looking for in his furever home and this is what he said.
A message from Oden: “Well, in my furever home we would have so much fun! We could run around in the snow and play with toys all day long. I would also really like a furever family that will snuggle with me on cold winter nights. I would really like to snuggle. In my furever home there could be kids because I do really well with them and maybe even another dog, but no cats. Yeah, definitely no cats, you know how I feel about those cats. That sounds like the perfect home to me!”
If you’re a match for Oden please submit an application on our website or give the shelter a call, Oden’s secretaries will be waiting to answer anymore questions you may have about him!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.
