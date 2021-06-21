Hey, everyone! My name is Ripley, like that famous Believe It Or Not! guy, Robert Ripley. He devoted his whole life to telling people all kinds of stuff that was so crazy, people just thought it couldn’t be true…but it was! Like the story about the lady who could snore louder than a car horn. And that thing about beer, how the foam on the top of a glass of beer has over two million bubbles in it and that’s more than a glass of champagne!
Well, I have some pretty crazy-but-true facts of my own to share with you. Did you know that the all-time most popular name to name a cat is Max? And how about this one: One momma cat can have as many as 180 kittens in her lifetime! And this one: In seven years, one unspayed female cat and her offspring can produce 420,000 cats and one unspayed female and her offspring can produce 99,000 dogs. More interesting than that snoring lady, huh?
Anyway, here are some true facts about me. I am a spectacularly dressed up tuxedo cat, as you can see from my photo. Though some poorly informed person called me feral, I am no such thing! Instead, I am affectionate and charming, and I get along with pretty much everyone. Even though I came from less-than-ideal circumstances, now I am happy and healthy and ready to entertain you. So if you would like to meet a kitty who likes to keep it all real, just contact Helping PAWS and ask for me, Ripley!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
