Hello, everyone! My name is Rugby, what’s yours? How I got my name is I reminded one of the volunteers at Helping PAWS of the compact oval-shaped football that they use to play that rough-and-tumble game of rugby. You can see from my photo that I am sort of compact and oval-shaped, too, but that certainly doesn’t mean I want to be kicked around! Growing up on a farm made me into a pretty durable fellow, but it didn’t teach me much about how to interact with people in an indoor environment.
While I am gaining confidence and new skills every day, I would probably do best in a home with other cats to give me good advice. My friends at Helping PAWS describe me as a “sidekick kitty” (there’s that ‘kicking’ reference again!) Like all sidekicks, sidekick kitties are good company who like attention, but can also be content with a little solitude. Friendly, but not too needy, if you know what I mean.
So if you would like to kick off the New Year by adopting a kitty who you’ll really get a kick out of, please just get in touch with Helping PAWS and ask for me, Rugby!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
