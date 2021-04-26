Greetings, all you beautiful people! My name is Akira, and when one is as pretty as I am, one can afford to see beauty everywhere! Even my name is beautiful. In different languages, Akira means “light coming from the sun,” “sunlight and moonlight,” “bright,” “intelligent,” “wisdom,” and “truth.” That might seem like a lot for one kitty to live up to, but guess what? My sister Kaya looks just like me, and she is every bit as bright and beautiful and intelligent and wise, so we can share all that responsibility.
What makes us so special is our breed; we’re purebred American shorthairs, and we are sort of like celebrities here at Helping PAWS. You won’t often see gorgeous purebred kitties like us at a rescue, and you can bet our family was very sad when they had to leave us. We loved our family, but one thing about American shorthairs is that we are particularly self-sufficient and easy-going, and we don’t need a ton of attention to be happy. So, while we were sad to say goodbye to our first family, we are excited to maybe join yours.
Kaya and I are very friendly and gentle, and our friends at Helping PAWS say we are low-maintenance, whatever that means, and did I mention beautiful? So if you would like to meet a pair of purebred kitties who would love to beautify your life, please just get in touch with Helping PAWS and ask for Kaya and Akira!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
