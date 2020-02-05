My name is Sugar, probably because the white parts of my coat are as truly white as, well, sugar. I have a shiny black head and neck, so my color pattern is called “hooded” and I am rather unusual! Last week, my friend Cinnamon was telling you some of the reasons why you should have a guinea pig, or several, in your family.
I will start where she left off, with reason No. 6: Guinea pigs are really friendly. We have playful yet gentle temperaments and we don’t bite, not like those darn hamsters. We are quite social and mostly enjoy the company of other guinea pigs. 7. We don’t have sharp toenails. What? t’s true, guinea pig toenails are very soft because we don’t have to dig or climb trees so even if we kick our tiny feet when we are scared, we won’t hurt you. 8. Guinea pigs are vegan. That’s right, we are all committed to the most politically correct and sustainable diet on the planet. We don’t eat any meat, eggs, dairy products, or even much for grains, and we thrive on the most basic food of all, clean grass hay. Of course, fresh veggies and fruits are just like candy to us, and you should give us unlimited quantities every day! 9. Guinea pigs won’t take up space in your bed. Nope, we are not pillow hogs like some pets we know of and we won’t steal your blankets, either. What we like is just a reasonably roomy cage (even as little as 30 inches by 36 inches) with safe bedding and little huts or tunnels that we can pretend to hide in. 10. We have longer lives than the other pets that are like us. Have you ever had your heart broken when your pet mouse, or gerbil or rat, or even one of those darn hamsters, went and died of old age when they had only been with you a year or two? A guinea pig won’t do that to you, because if you take care of us we can live to the advanced age of eight years old. 11. Guinea pigs are not destructive. Scratch up your furniture and chew your slipper? Never!
If you are still not convinced that your family needs the cute and sweet companionship of a guinea pig, please just call Helping Paws and ask to meet me, Sugar and my friend, Cinnamon. The adorableness will be irresistible!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.