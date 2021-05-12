Mr. Cuddles is an 11-year-old, male Persian. He is a very sweet boy looking for the right home! His previous owner passed away, and he is looking for a new family.
The picture you are seeing is not how he looks currently — he needed to be completely shaved (except his head) due to excessive matting, so regular future grooming will be necessary in his new adoptive home. Mr. Cuddles is also on a prescription urinary food and should be for the rest of his life, unless directed by a veterinarian. We are happy to discuss his diet with serious adopters.
He previously lived with other cats and did well, but needs to be tested with dogs.
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.
