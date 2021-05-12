Pet of the Week

Mr. Cuddles is an 11-year-old, male Persian. He is a very sweet boy looking for the right home! His previous owner passed away, and he is looking for a new family.

The picture you are seeing is not how he looks currently — he needed to be completely shaved (except his head) due to excessive matting, so regular future grooming will be necessary in his new adoptive home. Mr. Cuddles is also on a prescription urinary food and should be for the rest of his life, unless directed by a veterinarian. We are happy to discuss his diet with serious adopters.

He previously lived with other cats and did well, but needs to be tested with dogs.

